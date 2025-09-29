Ukraine war latest: Russian military-linked factory in Bryansk Oblast hit with Neptune missiles, Kyiv says

Key developments on Sept. 29:

Ukrainian forces strike military-linked factory in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, General Staff confirms

Ukranian FPV drone destroys Russian Mi-28N helicopter, military says

Some Russian units encircled near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

Russia plans to draft 135,000 people during autumn conscription

Ukrainian forces struck the Elektrodetal factory in the town of Karachev, located in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff confirmed on Sept. 29.

The confirmation follows earlier reports in Russian local media of a drone strike on the factory. Prior to the attack, Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz had issued a warning about a possible missile threat in the Karachev area.

The Elektrodetal factory produces a range of electrical connectors for both military and industrial use. Its products include low-frequency, high-frequency, and combined connectors used in sectors such as aerospace, electronics, and instrumentation.

These components are employed in military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations, printed circuit boards, and various measuring systems.

The strike on the facility reportedly caused explosions and a fire on the site. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

According to the General Staff, the attack was conducted by Ukraine’s missile and artillery forces in coordination with other branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strike reached a target approximately 240 kilometers (149 miles) away.

Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa confirmed that the strike was carried out using Neptune cruise missiles.

Bryansk Oblast sits along Ukraine's northern border with Russia. Karachev is located about 115 kilometers (72 miles) from the border.

A Ukrainian FPV (first-person-view) drone took down a Russian Mi-28N in Donetsk Oblast, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Sept. 29.

Pilots from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the Russian helicopter near the village of Kotliarivka. The strike was credited to coordinated intelligence and operational efforts by the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Kotliarivka is situated in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, near the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the village of Mezhova.

"Whoever flies there 'for a look' — be prepared," the brigade’s statement read. "For the future: do not give us any 'surprises' from the air — it will cost you dearly."

The Mi-28N is a Russian attack helicopter built for all-weather, day-and-night combat. Equipped with heavy armor and an array of weapons, it is designed to take on tanks, infantry, and other targets on the battlefield with precision and firepower.

Some Russian units encircled near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

Several Russian military units were encircled near Dobropillia in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast during the ongoing counteroffensive, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 29.

Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have been pushing back Russian troops who had advanced 15-20 kilometers (6 miles) toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, near the contested city of Pokrovsk. Since late August, Ukrainian units have recaptured several villages in the region.

Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukrainian forces have liberated 175 square kilometers (68 square miles) during their ongoing counteroffensive, while another 195 square kilometers (75 square miles) have been cleared of sabotage groups, according to Syrskyi.

Russian forces suffered significant losses in the Dobropillia direction, with 3,185 personnel reported as casualties, including 1,769 killed. Ukrainian forces also reportedly destroyed or captured 969 units of Russian weaponry and military equipment.

Russia plans to draft 135,000 people during autumn conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 29 launching the country’s autumn military draft, which will call up 135,000 men between the ages of 18 and 30.

Russia holds conscription drives twice a year, spring and fall. This autumn’s draft will run from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

In comparison, last year’s fall draft brought in 133,000 conscripts. Earlier this year, Russia reportedly recruited 160,000 during the spring draft cycle.

Conscripts will serve only within Russian territory and will not be deployed to the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, head of the Russian General Staff’s mobilization department, said on Sept. 22.

Yet, independent reports suggest that despite official assurances, many conscripts face pressure to sign contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry that can lead to deployment in Ukraine.

