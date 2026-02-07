Ukraine hits 'important' Russian cruise missile fuel plant in Tver Oblast, drones spark 'massive fire'

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian factory that manufactures fuel components for Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles in Tver Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) familiar with the operation told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 7.

The strike targeted the Redkino Experimental Plant, which produces components of Decilin-M rocket fuel, as well as fuel additives for diesel and aviation kerosene, the source said.

Russia routinely uses the missiles to attack Ukrainian cities, including during a mass strike on Feb. 7 that involved 21 Kh-101 missiles aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Drones operated by the SBU's Alpha special forces unit hit the facility, triggering a large fire.

"After successful strikes by SBU drones, a massive fire broke out on the factory premises, with a column of black smoke rising above the facility," the source said.

Local authorities in Tver Oblast confirmed the attack, saying a fire erupted after a drone crashed at the site. Governor Vitaly Korolev said there were no casualties and claimed the plant's production was not affected, despite images circulating online showing flames.

The Redkino Experimental Plant is under sanctions imposed by the U.S., the U.K., and several other countries. Data from the FIRMS satellite monitoring service, which tracks fires worldwide in near real time, showed active burning on the plant's territory following the strike.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down four drones over Tver Oblast.

"The SBU continues to systematically strike key facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex," the source said, adding that the plant plays an "important" role in producing cruise missiles.

"Even a temporary halt to (the plant's) operations complicates rocket fuel production and reduces the enemy's ability to maintain the intensity of attacks on our cities."