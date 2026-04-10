Ukraine’s NATO bid stalled amid alliance divisions, Rutte says

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on April 9 that Ukraine's potential membership in the alliance is unlikely to be settled anytime soon, even as the bloc has previously declared Kyiv's path to joining "irreversible."

Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C., Rutte pointed to a lack of political consensus among member states as the main obstacle.

“The fact of the matter is that a couple of countries are holding back, including Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and the United States," Rutte said. "So, I don’t think (Ukraine's membership) is on the table right now.”

Ukraine's "irreversible path" was agreed upon by NATO members at the alliance's 2024 Washington summit, marking its 75th anniversary.

Rutte's comments on Wednesday emphasized that the agreement has not translated into active political momentum.

Rutte said Ukraine’s accession “is not at the stage of active political discussion,” adding that differing positions among member states make progress in the short term unlikely.

The remarks came a day after Rutte met with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid escalating tensions between the White House and NATO.

The visit followed Trump’s comments on April 1 that he was strongly considering pulling the U.S. from the alliance, as he has become frustrated with the member states' lack of support for the U.S. war in Iran.