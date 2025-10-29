KI logo
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
War

Ukraine's military retracts claim that Russian troops entered outskirts of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine's military retracts claim that Russian troops entered outskirts of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast
A resident walks next to a destroyed building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 14, 2024. (Piotr Sobik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukraine's East Group of Forces said on Oct. 28 that Russian troops had entered the outskirts of the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, but the claim was denied the following day.

Myrnohrad, located in the Pokrovsk district, borders the city of Pokrovsk to the east, which has long been a primary target of Russia's offensive in the region.

Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the communications department of the East Group of Forces, reported on Oct. 28 on national television that Russian troops are on the outskirts of the town, where street fighting is ongoing.

"At the moment, unfortunately, the enemy has entered the outskirts of Myrnohrad, and is using not only artillery and unmanned systems, but also infantry and technical means," Shapoval said.

Ukrainian forces are trying to hold their positions and build fortifications, but "the situation is quite difficult," the spokesperson added.

Heavy street fighting continues, making the use of some types of weapons more complicated, according to Shapoval.

The East Group of Forces issued a statement on the following day, on Oct. 29, saying Shapoval had misspoken on air and had meant Pokrovsk, not Myrnohrad.

"The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by Ukrainian forces,"the statement read.

The Kyiv Independent reached out to its on-the-ground sources to verify the situation in Myrnohrad.

Article image
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

After taking control of Avdiivka, a longstanding Ukrainian stronghold roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk in February 2024, Russian forces have been steadily pushing toward Pokrovsk, a former key Ukrainian logistics hub located in a relatively secure part of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops have now encircled Pokrovsk on three sides, leaving only a roughly 15-kilometer (nine-mile) corridor for Ukrainian forces to bring in reinforcements and supplies, according to the Ukrainian open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState.

Russia outnumbers Ukrainian troops eight-to-one in their offensive to capture Pokrovsk, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Analysis: Ukraine learns hard lessons from Russia’s evolving tactics after clearing Dobropillia ‘breakthrough’
After two and a half months of intense fighting, the red rabbit-ear-looking shape on the battlefield map of Donetsk Oblast is gone for good. With the liberation of two more villages, Sukhetske and Kucheriv Yar, announced by the Ukrainian military over the weekend, the operation to clear the major Russian breach of Ukrainian lines near the city of Dobropillia is all but over. Compared to the dramatic alarm of mid-August, when hundreds of Russian troops pierced through a porous and chaotic defen
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
PokrovskRussian offensiveUkrainian armed forcesRussiaUkraine
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
 (Updated:  )
Former Odesa mayor charged with negligence over handling of deadly floods.

The controversial former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, has been charged with negligence over his handling of a heavy rainstorm and flooding that devastated the coastal city late last month, the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed on Oct. 29.

Wednesday, October 29
Show More

Editors' Picks