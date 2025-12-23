KI logo
War

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Stavrolen petrochemical plant

2 min read
by Dmytro Basmat
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Stavrolen petrochemical plant
A screenshot of a purported video of a fire at the Stavrolen petrochemical plant on Dec. 22, 2025 following a Ukrainian strike. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Stavrolen petrochemical plant in Budyonnovsk, located in Russia's Stavropol Krai, overnight on Dec. 22, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media and filmed by local residents appear to show large flames emanating from the direction of the plant, media channels claimed.

The Stavrolen Petrochemical Enterprise is one of Russia's leading petrochemical companies and a subsidiary of Lukoil. It produces polyethylene, polypropylene, benzene, butylene-butadiene fraction, heavy petroleum resins, and other petrochemical products.

Ukraine's General Staff previously said that the plant produces drone components, composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of Russian military equipment.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify reports of the strikes. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov warned of a drone threat on the region ahead of the reported explosions and fire at the plant.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The petrochemical plant, located approximately 500 kilometers (around 310 miles) from the eastern border of Ukraine, has previously served as a target of Ukrainian attacks, given its proximity to the front line.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed a "successful fire attack" on plant on Nov. 12.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Tuesday, December 23
Ukraine-Russia talks 'going along,' Trump says.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at an event in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 22, said talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine are ongoing, but offered few specifics on progress, next steps, or deadlines.

Company news
Kyiv Independent’s community has raised over $100,000 for Ukraine in 2025.

‌‌‌Earlier this year, the Kyiv Independent launched its “How to Help Ukraine” newsletter — a membership benefit created in direct response to our community’s requests for more ways to help Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion. ‌‌In the first six months since the newsletter’s launch, our community has raised over $105,300, according to the organizations we featured. ‌‌

