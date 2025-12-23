Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Stavrolen petrochemical plant

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Stavrolen petrochemical plant in Budyonnovsk, located in Russia's Stavropol Krai, overnight on Dec. 22, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media and filmed by local residents appear to show large flames emanating from the direction of the plant, media channels claimed.

The Stavrolen Petrochemical Enterprise is one of Russia's leading petrochemical companies and a subsidiary of Lukoil. It produces polyethylene, polypropylene, benzene, butylene-butadiene fraction, heavy petroleum resins, and other petrochemical products.

Ukraine's General Staff previously said that the plant produces drone components, composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of Russian military equipment.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify reports of the strikes. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov warned of a drone threat on the region ahead of the reported explosions and fire at the plant.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The petrochemical plant, located approximately 500 kilometers (around 310 miles) from the eastern border of Ukraine, has previously served as a target of Ukrainian attacks, given its proximity to the front line.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed a "successful fire attack" on plant on Nov. 12.



