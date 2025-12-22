Hello, this is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,398 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

The situation near Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, is "extremely difficult" as Russian forces continue to attempt crossings the Siverskyi Donets River, Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps said on Dec. 22.

Russia’s renewed offensive on the front-line city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast has sparked weeks of heavy fighting, even as Moscow has claimed that the city has already fallen.

"The situation in Serebrianka, to the northeast of Siversk, is extremely difficult," the 7th Air Assault Corps said in a post on Telegram.

"Units of the 81st Brigade are holding their positions, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. Russian forces are also continuing attempts to transport personnel across the Siverskyi Donets River from the side of the Serebrianka Forest."

The unit posted a video showing first-person view (FPV) drone operations in the area, and also claimed "two boats together with their personnel" had been destroyed while attempting to cross the river.

"The enemy's key goal is to gain full control over the settlements of Serebryansk and Dronivka. These two villages will serve as bridgeheads for the accumulation of manpower and equipment, and in the event of their capture — further advancement and occupation of heights near the settlements of Zakitne and Platonovka," the unit added.

Before the full-scale invasion, Siversk was home to about 10,000 people. The city has since been largely depopulated, with local authorities estimating that only several hundred civilians remain.

Despite its modest size, Siversk plays a key role in Ukraine’s defense of northern Donetsk Oblast.

The city helps shield the larger urban centers of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk — the main bastions of Ukraine’s so-called "fortress belt," which Moscow has failed to capture in nearly four years of fighting, and which are now the focus of intensifying peace talks.

Russian forces have been attempting to advance on Siversk since July 2022, following the fall of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

In more than three years of fighting since, Siversk has been one of the most stable parts of the front line, despite the intensity of fighting in nearby areas, with Russian troops only managing to advance around 19 kilometers (12 miles).

High-ranking Russian general killed in Moscow car bombing

Last updated 10:54 a.m. Kyiv time.

Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff's operational training department, was killed in a car bombing in Moscow on Dec. 22, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

An explosive device attached to the underside of the lieutenant general's car detonated in the morning on Yaseneva Street in Moscow. Sarvarov was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the comittee.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the killing and that investigators and forensic experts were working at the scene. Security forces were also examining the site, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing CCTV footage.

Investigators are considering multiple lines of inquiry, including a possible link to Ukrainian special services, the committee said.

At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one civilian has been killed and four others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 22.

Russia launched 86 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 58 drones. Twenty-six drones made it through, striking 12 locations.

A suspected drone attack derailed a freight train and injured three crew members, Ukrainian Railways, also known as Ukrzaliznytsia, said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed one civilian, and injured three others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure injured one woman, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,197,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,197,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 22.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,438 tanks, 23,722 armored fighting vehicles, 70,591 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,308 artillery systems, 1,575 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 92,713 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.