Russian oil prices lowest since full-scale war began, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
by Martin Fornusek
The Kairos oil tanker, a Gambian-flagged vessel believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, remains anchored on Dec. 8, 2025, in Ahtopol, Bulgaria. (Hristo Rusev/Getty Images)

Russian oil prices have dropped to the lowest level since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Western sanctions take their toll, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 16.

The prices dropped to just over $40 per barrel on average for Russian crude shipped from the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, and the Kozmino port in the Far East, the outlet wrote, citing Argus Media data.

The news comes less than two months after the U.S. slapped sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, as part of efforts to pressure Moscow into a peace deal.

According to Bloomberg, the trading price has slumped by 28% over the past three months, with global benchmark prices also declining.

Oil and gas revenues account for approximately one-third of Russia's federal budget, making energy exports a crucial source of funding for its war efforts.

After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the EU has mostly halted imports of Russian oil and plans to phase out Russian energy imports completely by the end of 2027.

The G7 countries also imposed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude traded on global markets, with most of Kyiv's partners lowering the cap further to $47.60 earlier this year.

Seeking new markets, Russian companies have been offering discounted crude to other buyers, namely India and China. The Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on India — in addition to the existing 25% rate — to pressure it to reduce its reliance on Russian supplies.

Moscow's fossil fuel revenues in 2025 are expected to be almost half of last year's value, marking the lowest monthly revenue level since 2020, a development driven by lower global oil prices and a stronger ruble.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Editors' Picks