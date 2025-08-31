KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine's intel chief warns of Russian disinformation wave ahead of Zapad-2025 military drills

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine's intel chief warns of Russian disinformation wave ahead of Zapad-2025 military drills
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov attends a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

At the international forum "Information War: From Resistance to Resilience," Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned that the upcoming Russian-Belarusian joint strategic military exercise will trigger a major wave of disinformation and cognitive pressure against Ukraine and European countries.

Budanov said that upcoming joint exercises, set to begin in two weeks, will pose challenges for both Ukraine and European countries, particularly through what he described as "cognitive influence" — one of the main tools of disinformation and information warfare.

"After the events of 2022 in Ukraine, these drills are no longer perceived as mere training exercises but as something more. That is the problem. Right now, there is already a wave of tension, and with the start of the active phase on Sept. 12, we will see an enormous wave of information escalation," Budanov said.

Budanov warned that disinformation would flood in from all sides — with roughly 90% coming from Russia and the rest from other sources — "fueling hysteria." He noted that while the drills are designed to rehearse operations in the western theater of war rather than directly against Ukraine, they carry strong symbolic weight for Europe, especially the Baltic states.

"Unfortunately, these countries will come under heavy information pressure once the active phase begins, accompanied by provocations and false narratives, some of which have already started," he added.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 military drills
The joint Russia-Belarus Zapad drills are a regular cause for concern in Europe. While thinly veiled as defensive, the exercises have been straining Belarus’ relations with its neighbors for over a decade. This September, they will be held again. The fifth set of exercises, Zapad-2025, has been downsized and moved further from the border, although they are still a cause for suspicion after the last “joint drill” — Union Resolve in early 2022 — was used to mask the buildup of a Russian assault
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Article image

Budanov’s warning comes as intelligence reports shed more light on the scale and nature of Zapad-2025.

The drills were kept under wraps for months, with both the location and projected troop numbers shifting repeatedly. Initially announced as involving up to 13,000 troops, the exercises were later downscaled and moved deeper into Russian territory in May.

Lithuanian intelligence now estimates the drills will involve around 30,000 personnel in total, with 6,000–8,000 stationed in Belarus and others in Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

Independent analysts believe the reduction reflects Russia’s battlefield losses in Ukraine and shortages of equipment. The opposition watchdog Belpol has argued that Moscow cannot sustain larger deployments.

According to iSANS, only about 2,150 Russian troops were stationed in Belarus in June, limited to two communications bases and an airfield. Additional Russian forces began arriving on Aug. 6, though their exact numbers remain unclear.

Trump is a ‘Russian asset,’ Portuguese president says
Questions about Trump’s possibly shady relationship with Russia and the country’s security services have long swirled.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
UkraineRussiaKyrylo BudanovDisinformation
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 31
Sunday, August 31
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker shot dead in Lviv.

Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker and played a prominent role in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30.

Video
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep 1.

What’s it really like to live in a Ukrainian village during wartime? Masha Lavrova leaves the capital, Kyiv, and moves to a village to explore authentic Ukrainian rural life. She tries to survive for a month on a $500 budget — the average Ukrainian salary. Follow Masha’s bumpy journey to her new home in a village in Kyiv Oblast in the first episode.

Show More

Editors' Picks