News Feed, Ukraine, Weather, Energy, Energy crisis, Ukrenergo
Heatwave pushes electricity consumption to maximum, Ukrenergo warns

by Martin Fornusek July 15, 2024 1:20 PM 2 min read
Olha Mantula, 78, points to a temperature meter in her apartment that reads 50 degrees Celsius on July 13, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Electrical shutoffs have caused many residents to be without air conditioning during the heatwave. (Ethan Swope/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The "anomalous heatwave" in Europe and Ukraine is pushing the electricity consumption in the country to its maximum level, state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said on July 15.

Ukrainian power plants lack the capacity to cover the growing demand, necessitating scheduled blackouts, Ukrenergo noted.

The record-breaking heatwave that has engulfed Ukraine is expected to continue the following week, with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (over 104 degrees Fahrenheit).

This has led to an increased use of electricity, namely for air conditioning, and put an even greater strain on Ukraine's energy grid, already heavily battered by Russian aerial strikes.

The weather broke three records in Kyiv in a single day on July 11 – the highest minimum temperature, the maximum temperature, and the average temperature. According to a weather monitoring website, Ukraine is at the epicenter of the anomalous heatwave covering much of the continent.

Ukrainian officials previously said that the energy situation will improve in August after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed. The country is scrambling to restore its power grid ahead of the winter while implementing regular blackouts.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said it had lost nearly 90% of its generating capacity due to the Russian attacks.

Ukraine wants to restore energy facilities damaged by Russia by winter with allied help, Zelensky says at Berlin conference
“We are asking you for equipment from your shutdown power plants and direct financial support. This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now. To preserve normal life,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
