Heatwave pushes electricity consumption to maximum, Ukrenergo warns

The "anomalous heatwave" in Europe and Ukraine is pushing the electricity consumption in the country to its maximum level, state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said on July 15.

Ukrainian power plants lack the capacity to cover the growing demand, necessitating scheduled blackouts, Ukrenergo noted.

The record-breaking heatwave that has engulfed Ukraine is expected to continue the following week, with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (over 104 degrees Fahrenheit).

This has led to an increased use of electricity, namely for air conditioning, and put an even greater strain on Ukraine's energy grid, already heavily battered by Russian aerial strikes.

The weather broke three records in Kyiv in a single day on July 11 – the highest minimum temperature, the maximum temperature, and the average temperature. According to a weather monitoring website, Ukraine is at the epicenter of the anomalous heatwave covering much of the continent.

Ukrainian officials previously said that the energy situation will improve in August after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed. The country is scrambling to restore its power grid ahead of the winter while implementing regular blackouts.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said it had lost nearly 90% of its generating capacity due to the Russian attacks.