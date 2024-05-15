Ukraine implements rolling blackouts after recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine implemented rolling blackouts on May 15 due to power shortages caused by Russian attacks, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo announced.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Earlier in the day, Ukrenergo introduced emergency shutdowns for industrial and domestic users from 7:25 to 10 p.m. local time across all regions of Ukraine.

Limitations are being introduced across the country as energy consumption increased after a temperature drop, according to Ukrenergo.

"The capacity of Ukrainian power plants is not enough due to the consequences of five missile and drone attacks carried out by Russia on Ukraine's energy system since March 22," Ukrenergo's statement read.

The restrictions for industrial and domestic users will still be in effect on May 16 and a shutdown schedule will be available online.

"This will help make rolling blackouts more predictable for users and the energy system operation more secure," the statement said.

The restrictions will not apply to critical infrastructure, while the limitations to other facilities and residential buildings throughout the country will be "distributed evenly."

The schedules can be found on the personal online accounts of energy supply users, as well as on the website or social media of the regional energy operator.

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, also announced that rolling blackouts may be introduced on May 16 in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts from midnight to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to midnight local time by Ukrenergo's instruction.

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

At least two hydroelectric power plants had to be decommissioned as a result of attacks.