War

US, Russia set to hold talks in Miami this weekend, Politico reports

by Sonya Bandouil
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev talks to US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff in Saint Petersburg on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. and Russian officials are set to meet in Miami this weekend to discuss efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Politico reported on Dec. 17, citing two unnamed sources.

The negotiations will be led on the U.S. side by special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while Russia is expected to be represented by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The talks come as the Trump administration is increasing pressure on Kyiv to consider territorial concessions as part of a broader effort to end the nearly four-year conflict.

Earlier this week, Witkoff and Kushner held meetings in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials, where discussions reportedly focused on “Article 5-like” security guarantees for Ukraine as well as postwar recovery and reconstruction funding.

The Miami talks are expected to build on those consultations as Washington continues to push for a negotiated settlement.

The talks come as Moscow continues to seek major territorial concessions, including Ukraine relinquishing the entire Donbas region, encompassing both Russian-occupied areas and territory still held by Ukrainian forces.

Speaking to journalists on Dec. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s stance “has not changed yet,” adding that “they want our Donbas. And we do not want to give away our Donbas.”

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Thursday, December 18
