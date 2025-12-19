Zelensky, Poland's Nawrocki meet in Warsaw for first time

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw on Dec. 19, marking their first meeting since Nawrocki's inauguration.

A press secretary for the Polish president said earlier that the talks between the two leaders would broadly focus on "security, economic, and historical matters."

Speaking at the press conference, Nawrocki said that his meeting with Zelensky is "bad news for Russia."

"President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit is evidence that in strategic matters and security issues, Poland, Ukraine, and the countries of the region stand together," he added.

According to the Ukrainian president, the two leaders' talks were centered around war-related issues. Kyiv proposed consultations with Warsaw on drone defense, as Russian drones have multiple times entered NATO airspace over the past year.

"There are sometimes difficult moments in our societies, but as presidents, we must define policies that keep us united. Without our independence, Moscow will inevitably push further into Europe and will come for Poland," Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s visit to Poland follows a trip to Brussels, where EU leaders approved a 90 billion euros ($105.5 billion) interest-free loan for Ukraine. Initially considering using frozen Russian assets, officials opted for an alternative financing approach after failing to reach a consensus.

In Warsaw, Zelensky is also expected to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Since Nawrocki took office, relations between Kyiv and Warsaw have seen growing tensions, despite Poland's role as one of Ukraine's key allies since the start of the full-scale invasion.

While Nawrocki expressed support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, he has also spoken critically about Kyiv's EU and NATO ambitions, often highlighting historical grievances.