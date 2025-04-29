Ukraine appoints deputy defense ministers to boost efficiency, partnerships

This audio is created with AI assistance

The government approved the appointments of three deputy defense ministers to ensure "greater efficiency and agility" in the ministry's work and boost ties with foreign partners, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on April 29.

Serhii Boyev, previously a deputy minister for international partnerships, was appointed first deputy defense minister. He is replacing Ivan Havryliuk, who resigned voluntarily on April 11 following a scandal over the transparency of defense procurement.

Boyev was tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army and build the "Defense Forces of the future."

"Serhii Boyev's priorities will be the development of international partnerships, securing funding and investment for Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, and establishing joint ventures with international partners," Umerov said.

Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov has taken on the role of deputy defense minister, focusing on logistics and procurement. Umerov described him as the one who helped to "establish effective mechanisms for supplying and supporting troops on the front lines."

Pro-reform MPs and anti-corruption activists have lambasted Umerov for what they see as efforts to destroy the independence of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), which was created in 2022 to make defense procurement more transparent and counter corruption.

The scandal placed the Defense Ministry in the spotlight, with Umerov facing investigation over alleged abuse of power.

Oleksandr Kozenko, a former adviser to Umerov and Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak, has been appointed deputy defense minister in charge of aviation development.

Separately, the defense minister announced the resignation of his deputy, Serhii Melnyk. Melnyk will continue to work "in another area," Umerov added.