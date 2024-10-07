Ukraine's 72nd Brigade that defended Vuhledar has new commander

This audio is created with AI assistance

Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko was appointed the new commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, replacing his predecessor Ivan Vinnik, the unit said on Oct. 7.

Okhrimenko, who previously headed the 14th Mechanized Brigade and the Odesa Oblast enlistment office, took over shortly after the 72nd Brigade was forced to withdraw from the key front-line town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"We have been hardened by Donbas. Battles for Bakhmut, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane. Vuhledar again... The enemy did not break us during this period," the unit said on Facebook.

After withdrawing from the town, the 72nd Brigade's troops moved to a new defense line to continue holding back Russian forces, Arsenii Prylepko, a spokesperson for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, told Hromadske.

"The 'Black Zaporizhzhians' will be led to battle by Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko. New goals, tasks, purpose, and acquisition of new capabilities."

Okhrimenko has been taking part in the war with Russia since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbas in 2014, receiving numerous awards for his service.

While in command of the 14th Mechanized Brigade at the start of the full-scale invasion, Okhrimenko led his unit in battles in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as Donbas.

Okhrimenko was appointed to lead the regional enlistment office in Odesa in July 2023 after its chief, Yevhen Borisov, was dismissed and detained over a scandal related to the acquisition of a vast property in Spain.

Vinnik's dismissal from command was announced in late September while the battle for Vuhledar was still ongoing. The decision was officially presented as a promotion to a higher post that would allow him to "transfer combat experience."

Vinnik was appointed commander of the 72nd Brigade in August 2022. Under his command, the brigade has defended Vuhledar for more than two years. Russian forces have been trying to capture the town since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

"Thank you for the stability, strength, will, wisdom, and love for the staff! Good luck and victories on your new path, Colonel!" the unit told Vinnik in a message on Facebook.

Lawmaker and former member of the parliamentary defense committee Mariana Bezuhla criticized Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi over the change, saying Vinnik's dismissal threatened the brigade's combat effectiveness.

The central figure of many controversies, Bezuhla is known for inflammatory comments toward the Armed Forces that put her at odds with her fellow lawmakers and members of the military.