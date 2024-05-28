Skip to content
News Feed, Corruption, Enlistment Offices, Ukrainian armed forces, State Bureau of Investigation, Ukraine
Former head of Odesa Oblast enlistment office detained again after posting bail

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2024 9:46 PM 2 min read
Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office, during the court session on July 25, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Yevhen Borysov, the former head of Odesa Oblast's military enlistment office, was detained again on May 28 after being released on a Hr 12 million bail ($297,000), Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said.

The bureau said that Borysov was detained again after it had received information that he was planning to hide and possibly flee the country after his release.

Borysov has been under investigation for corruption since July 2023 and is accused of illegally enriching himself with more than Hr 142 million ($3.5 million) through his official position.

Following an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda that alleged Borysov had bought a property in Marbella, Spain, during the full-scale war valued at almost four million euros ($4.4 million), he was dismissed from his position. Borysov claimed that the property was for his retired mother.

The fallout from the news prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to order a probe into the practices of military enlistment offices throughout the country, which revealed widespread abuses. Zelensky ordered the heads of all the regional offices to be dismissed as a result.

Beyond the charges of illegally enriching himself, Borysov is also accused of failing to show up for military duty and evasion of military service through deception.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Former head of state tax service accused of taking bribes released on $1.4 million bail
The former head of Ukraine’s tax service, Roman Nasirov, was released on from custody on bail worth Hr 55 million (around $1.4 million), the High Anti-Corruption Court reported on May 24.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
