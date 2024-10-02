The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Vuhledar, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar, military announces

by Kateryna Denisova October 2, 2024 12:51 PM 2 min read
A bird's-eye view of the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, shot on a drone on Nov. 6, 2023. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces said on Oct. 2.

"The higher command authorized a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment, and take up a position for further operations," it said in a statement.

Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Brigade has defended Vuhledar, key to Ukrainian defenses in the southern part of Donetsk Oblast, for nearly two years. Russian forces have been attempting to capture the town since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Vuhledar withstood numerous attacks in recent weeks as Russian forces attempted to encircle the town. Local authorities confirmed that Russian troops entered Vuhledar on Oct. 1, adding that fighting was ongoing.

The front-line town lies about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of occupied Donetsk and roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Vuhledar is located north of a key intersection connecting the O-0532 road towards Vodiane and Kostiantynivka, a small paved road toward Kurakhove, and the partly occupied T-0509 highway toward Velyka Novosilka.

"It is, therefore, a key logistic point for Ukrainian forces defending the southern flank of Kurakhove," Federico Borsari, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), told the Kyiv Independent last month.

Vuhledar is also the last fortified town before the village of Velyka Novosilka and the entire southern part of Donetsk Oblast that Ukraine controls.

The occupied section of the T-0509 highway, which passes south of Vuhledar, is essential for Russian forces trying to advance westward.

What the fall of Vuhledar would mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine
The long-embattled town of Vuhledar, key to Ukrainian defenses in the southeastern part of Donetsk Oblast, is under threat of encirclement and is being “razed to the ground,” according to reports on Sept. 24. Located 50 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, the strategic roadway junction, Vuhledar is often…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
12:00 AM

FM Sybiha meets Polish president in Warsaw.

"We discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs, further military aid, invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and our path to EU membership," Sybiha said. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.