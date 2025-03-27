The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US finalizes Ukraine minerals deal, signing possible next week, treasury secretary says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 27, 2025 11:25 AM 2 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an interview at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has finalized a minerals deal for Ukraine that could be signed next week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on March 26.

"We have passed along a completed document for the economic partnership (that) is currently being reviewed by Ukrainians, and we hope to go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week," Bessent said.

Washington had initially planned to sign the agreement on Feb. 28, but the process was delayed after a heated dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Zelensky confirmed on March 25 that the U.S. had proposed a "major" minerals deal based on a previous framework agreement, but he did not specify a signing timeline. A day earlier, Trump had said he expected the deal to be signed "soon."

According to the initial version, the agreement would establish a fund to which Ukraine would contribute 50% of proceeds from the future extraction of state-owned resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

The version Kyiv approved earlier does not include security guarantees but says that the fund "will be reinvested at least annually in Ukraine to promote the safety, security, and prosperity of Ukraine."

Trump previously said Washington and Kyiv were discussing a deal under which the U.S. would own a Ukrainian power plant, though he did not specify which facility.

Zelensky later said he had discussed U.S. assistance in restoring the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

The White House has described the minerals deal as a mechanism for the U.S. to "recoup" some of the financial aid it has provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

US ‘evaluating’ Russian conditions for Black Sea ceasefire including lifting sanctions, Rubio says
According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, some of the sanctions Russia wants lifted “are not ours — they belong to the European Union.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
