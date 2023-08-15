Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War, Ukraine war latest
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches mass attack on Ukraine, attempts cross-border raid in northern region

by Alexander Khrebet and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023 10:00 PM 5 min read
The aftermath of the strike on Lviv on Aug. 15, 2023, which injured 19 people. (Maksym Kozytskyi / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Aug. 15:

  • Russian mass missile attack kills 3, injures 27
  • Russian missiles fired at Ukraine have 30 foreign-made components, says Yermak
  • Russian forces attempt cross-border raid in Chernihiv Oblast
  • Zelensky visits troops southeast
  • Military reports Russian forces decrease frequency of attacks in east

Russia launched another mass missile attack on Ukraine overnight on Aug. 15, killing three people, injuring 27, and damaging civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions, according to the authorities.

The attack damaged civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Western Ukrainian cities were the main target of the attack, as two cruise missiles struck an industrial site in Lutsk, 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland, killing three people, according to Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko.

Later that day, the Swedish ball bearing maker SKF confirmed its factory in Lutsk was damaged in the missile strike. All three killed people were its workers.

Some 150 kilometers southeast, in Lviv, a missile hit the backyard of a kindergarten, damaging around 100 buildings, including a medical college and industrial facilities, according to the regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

The authorities said that 15 people were injured in the Russian attacks on the region.

Kozytskyi later said that over 120 residential buildings and houses were damaged in Lviv Oblast.

In the town of Smila in central Cherkasy Oblast, Russian missiles struck an enterprise and a medical facility, according to Governor Ihor Taburets.

Russian forces fired 28 air and sea-based cruise missiles, including 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, four Kh-22, and four Kalibr missiles, the Air Force reported on Aug. 15.

Air Defense downed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr missiles, according to the report.

Russian troops also launched eight repurposed air-defense S-300/S-400 missiles against Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in the east and south, according to the air force.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

In the city of Dnipro, Russia struck an industrial enterprise, causing a fire covering over 800 square meters, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Air defense was also working in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to the regional governors.

The air raid alert was activated nationwide at around 4 a.m. local time.

The Kh-101 cruise missiles Russian forces used against Ukraine on Aug. 15 contain about 30 foreign-made components, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak reported following the attack.

He also said the missiles were manufactured by Russia in April this year.

It’s not the first foreign electronics found in Russian missiles and loitering munitions used to attack Ukraine. Russia is evading sanctions on importing dual-use electronics and goods, but importing them through Moscow-affiliated entities in third countries.

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russian forces reportedly attempt cross-border raid in north

The Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev reported on Aug. 15 that two armed Russian “sabotage groups” numbering a total of 12 soldiers were prevented from attempting a cross-border raid in northern Chernihiv Oblast.

Ukrainian troops immediately shelled the Russian saboteurs, forcing them to retreat. The Russians suffered losses in wounded and killed. Naiev hasn’t specified the numbers.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine’s northern border with Russia and Belarus. It was partially occupied during the initial phase of the Russian full-scale invasion in late February 2022. The region was liberated in early April 2022 after the Russian forces failed during the Battle of Kyiv.

Since then, Russian forces have regularly shelled the region from across the border.

Howard, Jensen: How Russia’s military bloggers shape the course of Putin’s war
Russian President Vladimir Putin relies on the manipulation of media narratives and limiting access to information to maintain popular support and acceptance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has pruned Russian news to convey a firehose of disinformation based on three storylines: life o…
The Kyiv IndependentDonald N. Jensen

Zelensky visits troops conducting counteroffensive southeast

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops of combat units deployed in the Melitopol direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 15, according to the presidential office.

"Our warriors are able to provide true freedom for Ukraine. Thank you for your steadfastness and every meter of advance," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also met with Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational group, as well the 3rd and 15th operational brigades, the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, and the 47th, 65th, 116th, 117th, and the 118th separate mechanized brigades, as well as frontline surgical unit, according to the report.

The visit on the southern front line followed the trip to units deployed in eastern Donetsk Oblast the day before.

Zelensky said that he listened to the reports on the operational situation in both areas the brigades operate.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks along the eastern front line have decreased as Russia seeks to regroup and reinforce its forces suffered combat losses, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told national television on Aug. 15.

She also said that it doesn’t indicate Russia gave up on its plans, she added.

The decrease is also related to the Ukrainian attacks on when the Russian troops “became more active in the Kupiansk and Lyman axis," said Maliar.

On Aug. 10, local authorities launched a mandatory civilian evacuation from the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces are reportedly trying to recapture the territories lost during the Ukrainian counteroffensive last September.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15 more gains in the area of Urozhaine in the Bakhmut area, Donetsk Oblast, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway.

Ukraine's military added that it keeps holding back Russian offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Kupiansk directions.

The Bakhmut area is one of the three directions where Ukrainian forces conduct its summer counteroffensive, launched in early June.

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have liberated three square kilometers near Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Aug. 14.

Ukrainian troops regularly cross Dnipro River, probing Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian soldiers board a speedboat one by one. It sinks deeper into the water, weighed down by the men, their weapons, and equipment. The soldiers at the stern push off from the riverbank with oars until, finally, they turn on the boat’s engine, roaring into the darkness toward
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Authors: Alexander Khrebet, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.