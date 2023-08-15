Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky visits troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Martin Fornusek August 15, 2023 6:23 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Aug. 15, 2023. (Source: Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops of combat units deployed in the Melitopol direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 15, the presidential office reported.

"Today we continued our work and meetings with our defenders in the Melitopol direction," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our warriors are able to provide true freedom for Ukraine. Thank you for your steadfastness and for every meter of progress!"

The president met with the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi and paid a visit to the 3rd Operational Brigade, the 15th Brigade of the Operational Assignment named after the Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada, the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, and the 47th, 65th, 116th, 117th, and the 118th separate mechanized brigades.

Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the headquarters of brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut area in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

He also met a local frontline surgical unit that provides medical care to the forces fighting on the southern front line, Zelensky's office added.

Zelensky said that he discussed the needs of the troops and the course of hostilities with the local commanders. The military emphasized the need for air defenses, electronic warfare means, and drones, the presidential office said.

The president's arrival to the troops on the southern front line follows his visit to units deployed in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 14. Just like today, Zelensky said that he listened to reports on the operational situation in the areas the brigades operate in and the issues they are facing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Aug. 15, 2023. (Source: Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Aug. 15, 2023. (Source: Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Aug. 15, 2023. (Source: Presidential Office)
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.