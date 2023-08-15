Zelensky visits troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops of combat units deployed in the Melitopol direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 15, the presidential office reported.

"Today we continued our work and meetings with our defenders in the Melitopol direction," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our warriors are able to provide true freedom for Ukraine. Thank you for your steadfastness and for every meter of progress!"

The president met with the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi and paid a visit to the 3rd Operational Brigade, the 15th Brigade of the Operational Assignment named after the Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada, the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, and the 47th, 65th, 116th, 117th, and the 118th separate mechanized brigades.

He also met a local frontline surgical unit that provides medical care to the forces fighting on the southern front line, Zelensky's office added.

Zelensky said that he discussed the needs of the troops and the course of hostilities with the local commanders. The military emphasized the need for air defenses, electronic warfare means, and drones, the presidential office said.

The president's arrival to the troops on the southern front line follows his visit to units deployed in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 14. Just like today, Zelensky said that he listened to reports on the operational situation in the areas the brigades operate in and the issues they are facing.