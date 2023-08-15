Swedish firm says Russian missile hit its factory in Lutsk, killing 3 workers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish ball bearing maker SKF has confirmed that its factory in Lutsk was damaged in the missile strike on Aug. 15 and that the three people killed were its workers.

According to Reuters, SKF's spokesperson Carl Bjernstam said the company was assessing the damage to the factory but that the primary focus was on the safety of its employees.

The company, which is a major global manufacturer of bearings and seals, employs 1,100 people in Ukraine. The majority of its Ukrainian workforce is employed by the Lutsk factory, Reuters added, citing SKF's latest earnings report.

Lutsk and Lviv oblasts were two western regions hit in a mass missile attack in the early morning of Aug. 15. Lutsk is located approximately 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland.

An industrial enterprise in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro was also hit in the attack, causing a fire covering over 800 square meters, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Aug. 15.

As of 3 p.m. local time, the attack killed three people and wounded 27, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Aug. 15.

Civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions were damaged, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.




