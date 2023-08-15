Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Swedish firm says Russian missile hit its factory in Lutsk, killing 3 workers

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023 7:13 PM 2 min read
Emergency workers at the site of the missile attack at the SKF factory in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / DSNS)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish ball bearing maker SKF has confirmed that its factory in Lutsk was damaged in the missile strike on Aug. 15 and that the three people killed were its workers.

According to Reuters, SKF's spokesperson Carl Bjernstam said the company was assessing the damage to the factory but that the primary focus was on the safety of its employees.

The company, which is a major global manufacturer of bearings and seals, employs 1,100 people in Ukraine. The majority of its Ukrainian workforce is employed by the Lutsk factory, Reuters added, citing SKF's latest earnings report.

Lutsk and Lviv oblasts were two western regions hit in a mass missile attack in the early morning of Aug. 15. Lutsk is located approximately 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland.

An industrial enterprise in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro was also hit in the attack, causing a fire covering over 800 square meters, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Aug. 15.

As of 3 p.m. local time, the attack killed three people and wounded 27, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Aug. 15.

Civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions were damaged, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Yermak: Russian missiles used for Aug. 15 attack have 30 foreign components
The Kh-101 cruise missiles that Russia used in the morning attack on Ukraine contain about 30 foreign-made chips, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Aug. 15. The missiles were manufactured by Russia in April this year, he added.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court


 

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.