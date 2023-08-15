Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine, killing 3 people

by Dinara Khalilova August 15, 2023 9:49 AM 4 min read
A building on fire following a Russian missile strike in Lviv Oblast on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated as new details of the attack's aftermath emerge.

Early in the morning of Aug. 15, Russia carried out a mass missile strike against Ukraine, which killed three people and injured at least 10, according to regional authorities.

The attack damaged civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Russian forces launched a total of 28 air and sea-based cruise missiles of various types, the Air Force reported.

This number includes 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, four Kh-22, and four Kalibr missiles, according to the Air Force. They were launched from the Russian airfields of Soltsy, Shaykovka, Engels, and Olenegorsk, and from a ship stationed near Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr missiles, according to the Air Force.

Russian troops also fired eight S-300/S-400 missiles at Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Air Force added. S-300/S-400 are Soviet-designed air-defense systems that Russia repurposed to attack Ukraine.

Two cruise missiles hit an industrial facility in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland, according to Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko. As of 8 a.m. local time, three people are confirmed killed and three more injured, said Pohuliaiko. First responders are working on the spot.

Around 150 kilometers southeast, in Lviv, a rocket hit the backyard of a local kindergarten, and 20 more buildings were damaged, including a medical college and industrial facilities, reported the regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi. Nineteen houses and several cars were also damaged in the villages of Stavchany and Sukhovolia near Lviv, wrote Kozytskyi.

The sports facility in Dnipro damaged by Russia's missile strike on Aug. 15, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
An apartment building in Lviv damaged by Russia's missile strike on Aug. 15, 2023. (Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram)
A house damaged by missile debris in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast during Russia's mass missile strike against Ukraine on Aug. 15, 2023. (Svitlana Onyshchuk/Telegram)
A house in Stavchany, Lviv Oblast, damaged by Russia's missile strike on Aug. 15, 2023. (Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's missile strike in Stavchany, Lviv Oblast, on Aug. 15, 2023. (Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's missile strike in Stavchany, Lviv Oblast, on Aug. 15, 2023. (Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)

Five people in Lviv Oblast were hospitalized following the attack, according to the governor. Ten more people received scratches, cuts, and bruises due to smashed windows, he added. "The youngest victim is ten years old, while the oldest is 72."

In Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro, Russian troops hit an industrial enterprise, causing a fire covering over 800 square meters, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. The strike also damaged a local sports facility. Two people aged 59 and 70 were wounded, with one hospitalized in moderate condition, according to Lysak.

Russian missiles also hit an enterprise and a medical facility in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, according to Governor Ihor Taburets. No casualties were reported, but the strike damaged water and heat supply infrastructure, the official said.

Russia also targeted  Kyiv Oblast overnight, Ruslan Kravchenko, the regional governor, said on Facebook. According to Kravchenko, there were no hits on critical or residential infrastructure, no casualties or falling debris.

Air defense was also working in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to the regional governors.

Missile fragments fell into the yard of a private residence in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, damaging the house and outbuildings, Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote. No casualties were reported.

In Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, no casualties or damages were reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
