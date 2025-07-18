2 killed, 11 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the western part of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 18, killing at least two people and injuring 11, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike targeted the Kamianske district, starting a fire and damaging administrative buildings, houses, a school, a shop, and cars, authorities said.

The fatalities included a man and a woman. All of the 11 injured victims have been hospitalized, one of whom — a 29-year-old woman — is in serious condition.

The type of weapon used by Russia in the attack was not specified.