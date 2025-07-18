Become a member
1 min read
by Martin Fornusek
2 killed, 11 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Firferighters battling a fire following a Russian attack against the Kamienske district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 18, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the western part of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 18, killing at least two people and injuring 11, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike targeted the Kamianske district, starting a fire and damaging administrative buildings, houses, a school, a shop, and cars, authorities said.

The fatalities included a man and a woman. All of the 11 injured victims have been hospitalized, one of whom — a 29-year-old woman — is in serious condition.

The type of weapon used by Russia in the attack was not specified.

UkraineRussiaDnipropetrovsk OblastWarCivilian casualties
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

