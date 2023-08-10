Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian authorities start mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk district

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2023 2:55 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian volunteers of the NGO Boctok SOS and policemen help an elderly women get into an evacuation train towards a safer location in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on Aug. 1, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to increased Russian attacks, the local authorities began a mandatory evacuation of civilians from 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the Kupiansk City Military Administration, residents will be relocated to safer Ukrainian regions.

The evacuation will take place in the communities of Dvorichna and Petropavlivka as well as in parts of the Kindrashivka, Kurylivka, and Kupiansk communities.

In the city of Kupiansk, locals residing near the Zaoskillia train station on the east bank of the Oskil River will be evacuated, the authorities wrote on Aug. 10.

Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced the plans to evacuate more than 11,000 people, including 600 children, from the area.

“The enemy has significantly increased the shelling of settlements close to the front line and continues to terrorize the civilian population, including conducting airstrikes,” wrote Syniehubov. “Under such conditions, the risks to the life and health of civilians have increased significantly.”

Russia has been concentrating its forces around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive last autumn.

Ukraine liberated Kupiansk from Russian occupation in September 2022. Due to its close proximity to the border, the city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
