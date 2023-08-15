Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Yermak: Russian missiles used for Aug. 15 attack have 30 foreign components

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023 5:54 PM 2 min read
A missile's remnants lie collected after a missile strike on August 15, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kh-101 cruise missiles that Russia used in the morning attack on Ukraine contain about 30 foreign-made chips, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Aug. 15.

The missiles were manufactured by Russia in April this year, he added.

Further information is being collected, and "the sanctions need to be strengthened so that Russia cannot obtain critical components and manufacture missiles," Yermak said.

Russian forces launched a total of 28 air and sea-based cruise missiles of various types on Aug. 15, according to the Air Force.

This number included 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, as well as four Kh-22, and four Kalibr missiles at Ukraine, the Air Force reported, adding that air defenses shot down 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr missiles.

The attack killed three people and wounded 27 as of 3 p.m. local time, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions were damaged, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In June, the Ukrainian news site LIGA.net reported that up to 81% of foreign components found in Russian missiles originate in the U.S. The publication cited a document from the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions.

The issue also extends to the combat drones Russia uses against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.  A Russian drone shot down over Mykolaiv was made with parts from Western countries, Yermak said on July 18.

Yermak posted on Telegram an image of the Iranian-made Shahed drone's engine with the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on the carburetor.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
