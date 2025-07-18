Zelensky, Macron discuss SAMP/T air defenses, Mirage jet training in hour-long call

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 18 he held a "very substantive, hour-long conversation" with French President Emmanuel Macron about the front-line situation and Ukraine's most urgent defense needs.

Zelensky thanked Macron for what he described as a "truly strategic vision" and said France is ready to assist with the specific capabilities Ukrainian forces require, including air defense and drone interceptors.

"We also spoke in detail about strengthening Ukraine's air defense, particularly the supply of missiles for SAMP/T systems and funding for interceptor drones," Zelensky wrote. He added that joint decisions with France and other partners would be coordinated at the level of defense and foreign ministers in the coming weeks.

Politico earlier reported that France would not take part in a new NATO-led initiative to finance the delivery of U.S. weapons to Ukraine. Under this scheme, NATO will purchase advanced arms from the U.S., including air defense systems, and deliver some of them to Ukraine.

France reportedly declined to join the plan because of Macron's push for European nations to strengthen their own defense industries by purchasing domestically produced arms.

Zelensky also confirmed that France has agreed to expand pilot training for Mirage fighter jets. "France is ready to train additional pilots using additional aircraft," he said.

The Mirage jets were part of a military aid package announced by France in June 2024, which included pilot training. Ukraine first deployed the jets in March, using them to repel a Russian aerial attack on Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed progress within the so-called coalition of the willing, jointly led by France and the U.K., and reviewed implementation of agreements reached during their recent meeting. Zelensky praised France's role in helping shape the European Union's 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Macron, in a separate post on social media, also commented on the call, saying: "Now more than ever, we must remember that Europe’s security, freedom, and future are closely tied to Ukraine’s fate."

"Together, we are increasing pressure on Russia to obtain an unconditional ceasefire and the opening of negotiations for a just and lasting peace," Macron said, welcoming the EU's adoption of what he called "an unprecedented new package of sanctions against Russia."

"Together with our American partners, we are working to ensure that Russia feels real global pressure," Zelensky said. "Every day this war is prolonged must result in truly painful consequences for Russia."

EU member states agreed on the 18th package of sanctions on July 18, hailing it as "one of its strongest."