Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian hackers wipe databases at Russia's Gazprom in major cyberattack, intelligence source says

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ukrainian hackers wipe databases at Russia's Gazprom in major cyberattack, intelligence source says
A screenshot shared by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) appears to show access to Gazprom's internal database interface following a reported cyberattack on July 17, 2025. (HUR)

Cyber specialists from Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) have carried out a large-scale cyberattack against the network infrastructure of Russian energy giant Gazprom, causing significant disruptions, a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent on July 18.

The alleged operation took place on July 17 and targeted systems used by Gazprom and its subsidiaries, which Ukraine's intelligence claims are directly involved in supporting Russia's war effort.

Gazprom is Russia's state-owned energy company, one of the world's largest gas producers and exporters.

The cyberattack allegedly destroyed large volumes of data and installed custom software designed to further damage the company's information systems.

"The degradation of Russian information systems to the technological Middle Ages continues," the source within the HUR told the Kyiv Independent.

"We congratulate Russian 'cyber specialists' on this new achievement and recommend they gradually replace their mice and keyboards with hammers and pincers."

According to the source, access to Gazprom's internal systems was disabled for nearly 20,000 system administrators, and backup copies of key databases were wiped. The attack reportedly affected approximately 390 subsidiary companies and branches, including Gazprom Teplo Energo, Gazprom Obl Energo, and Gazprom Energozbyt.

The sources said the attackers managed to destroy clusters of "extremely powerful" servers running 1C, a software widely used for managing documents and contracts, analytics data for pipelines, valves, pumps, and SCADA systems — key elements in operating Gazprom's technical infrastructure.

Multiple servers reportedly had operating systems removed or disabled, and the BIOS (basic firmware) of many devices was damaged, making them inoperable without physical repairs.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims. Gazprom and Russian authorities have not publicly commented on the reported incident.

Explainer: What Russia could achieve in Ukraine by Trump’s 50-day deadline
U.S. President Donald Trump gave a 50-day ultimatum to Russia to end the war in Ukraine, promising to impose harsh sanctions otherwise. Experts who spoke with the Kyiv Independent, however, say that Russia can take advantage of the once again extended deadline and scale up its summer offensive, ongoing since May. Russia could realistically advance closer to Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast by trying to encircle them as much as possible in the next few months, but the c
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaCyberattackGazpromHUR
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 18
Friday, July 18
Show More

Editors' Picks