Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russia concentrating forces, on offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction

by Elsa Court July 17, 2023 8:36 PM 2 min read
A building lies in ruins after being destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian occupying forces in the liberated city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is concentrating "more than 100,000 personnel, more than 900 tanks, more than 555 artillery systems, 370 MLRS" in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command.

Cherevatyi said on television on July 17 that Ukrainian soldiers are currently holding the defense.

Kupiansk was liberated in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022. Lyman, in Donetsk Oblast, was liberated just weeks later.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia "continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes," with heavy battles continuing.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, also reported that Russian forces are on the offensive in the Kupiansk direction on July 17.

Syrskyi visited unit commanders at the front to adjust plans given the difficult conditions. He also presented a number of soldiers with awards.

Russia is attempting to gain ground in the Kupiansk area and continue "the offensive into the depth of our battle formations," Syrskyi was quoted by the Military Media Center, reporting that the operational situation in the eastern direction was difficult.

At the same time, he said that Russia is moving more troops into the area around Bakhmut, to try to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing.

Bakhmut is one of the areas where Ukraine has been trying to advance during the ongoing counteroffensive that kicked off around June 5.

Ukraine war latest: US to formally allow European countries to train Ukrainians on F-16s
Key developments on July 16: * US to allow European countries to start F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots * Military reports advancing over 1 kilometer southeast * Russian forces strike Kharkiv, killing 1, injuring at least 3 * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol, Luhansk, Berdiansk, Mar…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.