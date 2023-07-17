Military: Russia concentrating forces, on offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is concentrating "more than 100,000 personnel, more than 900 tanks, more than 555 artillery systems, 370 MLRS" in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command.

Cherevatyi said on television on July 17 that Ukrainian soldiers are currently holding the defense.

Kupiansk was liberated in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022. Lyman, in Donetsk Oblast, was liberated just weeks later.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia "continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes," with heavy battles continuing.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, also reported that Russian forces are on the offensive in the Kupiansk direction on July 17.

Syrskyi visited unit commanders at the front to adjust plans given the difficult conditions. He also presented a number of soldiers with awards.

Russia is attempting to gain ground in the Kupiansk area and continue "the offensive into the depth of our battle formations," Syrskyi was quoted by the Military Media Center, reporting that the operational situation in the eastern direction was difficult.

At the same time, he said that Russia is moving more troops into the area around Bakhmut, to try to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing.

Bakhmut is one of the areas where Ukraine has been trying to advance during the ongoing counteroffensive that kicked off around June 5.