Defense Ministry: Russian forces in east regroup, decrease frequency of attacks

The number of Russian attacks along the eastern front line has decreased as Russia seeks to regroup and restore its forces, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 15.

"During the past week and on the first day of this week, we have recorded a quantitative decrease of shellings and attacks in the east," Maliar said on television.

But that does not mean that Russia gave up on its plans, she added.

The deputy defense minister explained that at the moment, Russian forces are attempting to regroup and restore their forces after previous combat losses. The decrease in the frequency of artillery strikes is also related to the fact that Ukrainian troops "hit the enemy very powerfully when it became more active in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions," she added.

Ukrainian counteroffensive operations continue in the Bakhmut direction of Donetsk Oblast, with further gains reported earlier on Aug. 15 in the area of Urozhaine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

According to the General Staff, Russia attempted unsuccessful attacks near Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Ukraine's east. "The enemy is putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops, and applying reserves."

Ukraine's military added that it keeps holding back Russian offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Kupiansk directions.