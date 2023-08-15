Commander: Russia tries to conduct cross-border raid in Chernihiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces prevented two Russian sabotage groups from crossing the state border into Chernihiv Oblast, the Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev reported on Aug. 15.

“An observation post’s sentry noticed two armed groups of (Russian) militants approaching the control strip from different sides. A shoot-out ensued,” Lieutenant General Naiev said.

According to Naiev, Ukrainian troops immediately opened artillery fire on the Russian unit. “Having suffered losses in wounded and killed, the enemy retreated in the opposite direction.”

The sabotage groups consisted of five and seven soldiers, respectively, the commander added, citing preliminary data.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine’s northern border with Russia and Belarus. It was partially occupied during Russia's initial offensive in February 2022, but the invading force retreated in April after the Kremlin failed to take Kyiv.

Since then, Russian forces have regularly attacked regional settlements near the border. Previously, Naiev reported unsuccessful Russian attempts to cross the border of Chernihiv Oblast on Aug. 1 and July 21.