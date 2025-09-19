KI logo
Ukraine raids Russian-occupied Black Sea island, lays mines and destroys vehicle, intelligence claims, shows footage

by Kateryna Denisova
Footage purported to show Ukraine's raid on the Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, in 2025. (HUR)

Ukrainian military intelligence's (HUR) forces carried out a night-time raid on the Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, destroying a Russian DT-10 Vityaz multi-purpose tracked vehicle, HUR reported on Sept. 19.

Tendra Spit is a shoal or a narrow island in the northern Black Sea, southwest of the occupied Ukrainian mainland in Kherson Oblast.

According to the agency, soldiers from the "Viking" Maritime Operations Center conducted the overnight landing and laid minefields along the spit during the mission.

The exact date of the raid was not disclosed.

Video thumbnail

The DT-10 Vityaz is a two-section, tracked all-terrain amphibious vehicle, used by Russian forces to transport troops, weapons, and supplies to front-line positions.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention an engagement on Tendra Spit in its daily reports.

According to HUR, this was not the first Ukrainian operation on Tendra Spit. In July, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed Russian weaponry and personnel during a combat operation on the occupied island.

UkraineRussiaUkraine's military intelligenceWarKherson Oblast
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

