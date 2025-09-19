Ukraine raids Russian-occupied Black Sea island, lays mines and destroys vehicle, intelligence claims, shows footage

Ukrainian military intelligence's (HUR) forces carried out a night-time raid on the Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, destroying a Russian DT-10 Vityaz multi-purpose tracked vehicle, HUR reported on Sept. 19.

Tendra Spit is a shoal or a narrow island in the northern Black Sea, southwest of the occupied Ukrainian mainland in Kherson Oblast.

According to the agency, soldiers from the "Viking" Maritime Operations Center conducted the overnight landing and laid minefields along the spit during the mission.

The exact date of the raid was not disclosed.

The DT-10 Vityaz is a two-section, tracked all-terrain amphibious vehicle, used by Russian forces to transport troops, weapons, and supplies to front-line positions.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention an engagement on Tendra Spit in its daily reports.

According to HUR, this was not the first Ukrainian operation on Tendra Spit. In July, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed Russian weaponry and personnel during a combat operation on the occupied island.





