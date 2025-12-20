KI logo
Ukraine to replace head of Southern Air Command following repeated deadly Russian strikes in Odesa Oblast

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Kyiv is looking to replace the head of the Southern Air Command, Dmytro Karpenko, following several deadly Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Dec. 20.

"We are strengthening air defense, we will also strengthen, to be honest, the command. Today, I raised this issue regarding the replacement of the commander... I think they will find another candidate. Because we need to react in a timely manner, quickly," he said.

Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast in southern Ukraine the night of Dec. 19, killing at least eight people and injuring 27 others.

Some of the victims were riding a bus that was struck at the "epicenter" of the Russian attack, the State Emergency Service reported.

On Dec. 18, a Russian strike drone hit a civilian car traveling across a bridge in Odesa Oblast, killing a woman and injuring her three children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Odesa Oblast's port infrastructure is a regular target of Russian attacks. Recent strikes against the region have caused days-long blackouts and have left residents without running water.

"No matter how difficult it is for us, we need to protect as many people as possible, protect Odesa and our other regions as much as possible," Zelensky said of the planned replacement.

Video thumbnail
UkraineOdesaOdesa OblastVolodymyr ZelenskyUkrainian ArmyUkrainian Air ForceCritical infrastructure
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

