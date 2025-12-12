KI logo
Russian attack on Odesa damages critical infrastructure, leaves parts of the city without power and water

by Sonya Bandouil
A residential building damaged by a Russian attack on Odesa, on December 12, 2025. (Serhiy Lysak / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian airstrike on Odesa on Dec. 12 damaged infrastructure and left parts of the city without electricity and water, head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

Odesa has suffered another hostile attack” Lysak said on Telegram, adding that information about potential casualties was still being verified.

He later added that a residential building was also damaged during the attack.

Emergency and utility services have been deployed to the site of the strike and are working to assess and repair the damage, he said.

Russia has continued targeting civilian energy and utility systems across Ukraine as part of its broader campaign against critical infrastructure.

On Dec. 8, Sumy was left without power after more than a dozen Russian drones hit sites across the city within the span of half an hour.

Overnight on Dec. 6, a Russian mass missile and drone attack hammered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, hitting substations, generation facilities, and disconnecting one of the power lines that supplies the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

