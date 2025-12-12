Russian attack on Odesa damages critical infrastructure, leaves parts of the city without power and water

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian airstrike on Odesa on Dec. 12 damaged infrastructure and left parts of the city without electricity and water, head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

“Odesa has suffered another hostile attack” Lysak said on Telegram, adding that information about potential casualties was still being verified.

He later added that a residential building was also damaged during the attack.

Emergency and utility services have been deployed to the site of the strike and are working to assess and repair the damage, he said.

Russia has continued targeting civilian energy and utility systems across Ukraine as part of its broader campaign against critical infrastructure.

On Dec. 8, Sumy was left without power after more than a dozen Russian drones hit sites across the city within the span of half an hour.

Overnight on Dec. 6, a Russian mass missile and drone attack hammered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, hitting substations, generation facilities, and disconnecting one of the power lines that supplies the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.