Russian drone hits civilian car in Odesa Oblast, killing mother and injuring 3 children, governor says

A Russian strike drone hit a civilian car traveling across a bridge in Odesa Oblast on Dec. 18, killing a woman and injuring her three children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The woman suffered severe injuries and died in an ambulance, Kiper said in a Telegram post. The three children were taken to a hospital with injuries and an acute stress reaction, he said.

Kiper urged drivers to avoid the bridge where the incident happen, saying Russia has attacked the stretch three times.

"This is yet another cynical war crime by Russia — an attack on civilians," he added.

Russian forces have increasingly used drones to target civilians in front-line areas, particularly in Kherson, where local officials have reported near-daily FPV drone strikes on vehicles and pedestrians. In August, a Russian drone strike on a bus in the Kherson area killed two and injured nine.