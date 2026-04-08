Ukraine strikes key oil transfer hub in Russian-occupied Crimea, military says

Ukrainian drones from the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade on April 8 struck a maritime oil terminal in Feodosia, in Russian-occupied Crimea, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi confirmed.

Residents reported hearing explosions in the city around 1:00 a.m. local time, and videos showing a fire at what is believed to be the local oil depot soon began circulating online.

Brovdi said the attack targeted fuel tanks but did not provide details on the strike's impact.



The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims independently.

0:00 / 1× Video from a Ukrainian drone reportedly captures the approach to oil terminals in Feodosia, Russian-occupied Crimea, during an overnight attack on April 8, 2026. (Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi/Telegram)

At least two storage tanks at the oil terminal were engulfed in flames, sending smoke billowing for roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles), the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported.

The attack prompted local authorities to close city roads and cut off the water supply, according to the Telegram channel.

0:00 / 1× Video purportedly showing a fire at the marine oil terminal in Feodosia, Russian-occupied Crimea, following a Ukrainian drone strike on April 8, 2026. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

The oil depot in Feodosia was previously targeted in October and November of last year, as well as in October 2024.

The Feodosia oil depot functions as a major hub for transferring oil and petroleum products between rail, sea, and road transport, supplying the southern regions of Ukraine under Russian occupation, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Situated roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled areas, it is the largest fuel storage facility in Crimea, with a capacity of up to 250,000 tons used to supply Russian forces.