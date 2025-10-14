KI logo
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
War

Russia's largest oil terminal in occupied Crimea is still on fire

by Chris York
A photo purporting to show the still-burning Russian oil depot in Feodosia, occupied Crimea on Oct. 14 after a Ukrainian drone strike the day previously (Telegram/Crimean Wind).

Russia's largest oil depot in occupied Crimea is still burning a day after being struck by Ukrainian drones, with a huge column of smoke visible from more than 25 kilometers away, local media reported on Oct. 14.

A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 13 that drones had struck the facility in the city of Feodosia, sparking a "large-scale fire."

Pictures posted on social media the next day show Russian occupation authorities were yet to get it under control.

"Poisonous smoke floats over the city, which can be seen even from Stary Krym (25 kilometers away). The smell can be felt even 10 kilometers from the place of the fire," the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported.

It added that more than 800 people had been evacuated from the area.

The strike reportedly occurred around midnight, marking the second attack on the facility in a week — the previous one taking place on Oct. 6.

The oil depot in Feodosia is a multifunctional facility used for the transshipment of oil and oil products between rail tankers, sea vessels, and road transport.

Located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory, it is the largest oil storage facility in Crimea. It can hold up to 250,000 tons of fuel, which supplies Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces have for weeks now been intensely targeting Russian oil infrastructure, a critical financial resource fueling Moscow's full-scale war.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 11 that Russia's oil processing capacity has dropped by 21% amid Ukrainian attacks.

Several Russian regions are facing gasoline shortages as Moscow ramps up fuel imports.

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service has been asked to impose maximum prices at gas stations as fuel shortages worsen across the country, pro-government media outlet Izvestia reported on Oct. 14.

