Ukraine confirms use of Flamingo missiles in strikes on Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, targets inside Russia

Ukraine carried out a series of long-range strikes on Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and on Russian territory overnight on Nov. 13, using several types of domestically produced long-range weapons, including Flamingo and Bars missiles, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

According to the report, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck "several dozen" targets as part of efforts to degrade Russia’s military, logistical, and economic capabilities.

"To conduct complex strikes, Ukraine employs attack UAVs, loitering munitions, and various types of missiles. Last night, several long-range strike systems were launched, including the domestically developed Flamingo, Bars, and Liutyi (drones)," the report said.

0:00 / 1× Video allegedly showing launches of Ukrainian long-range weapons toward targets in Russia and in occupied Ukrainian territories on Nov. 13, 2025. (Ukraine’s military intelligence on Telegram)

The Flamingo is a domestically produced missile which was described by President Zelensky as "the most successful" missile Ukraine currently has. It has a claimed range of 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and a 1,150 kilogram warhead.

In occupied Crimea, Ukrainian weapons hit the Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal oil storage facility, a helicopter parking site, and locations where Russian forces store and prepare drones at the Kirovske airfield, as well as an air-defense radar station near Yevpatoriya.

In occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces targeted an oil depot near Berdyansk and forward command posts of Russia’s 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motor Rifle Division.

The General Staff added that Ukrainian strikes also hit multiple sites inside Russia, with the scale of damage still being assessed.

Earlier on Nov. 13, local authorities in Russia’s city of Oryol reported explosions.

Local Telegram channels posted videos showing loud blasts and debris falling into residential areas. No casualties have been confirmed.

While President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Flamingo as the "most successful" missile in Ukraine's arsenal in August, the maker of the domestically produced missile, a deep-strike drone company called Fire Point, is tainted with controversy.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has been investigating Fire Point over concerns that it inflated the components' value or the number of drones it delivers to the army, or both, sources with knowledge of the investigation, who include current and former govrnment officials and industry representatives, told the Kyiv Independent in August.

Weapon production has been kept a wartime secret, making it difficult for independent investigations to scrutinize money flows.

Fire Point confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the investigation exists but denied the accusations, downplaying its significance.