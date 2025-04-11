The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine, Somalia establish diplomatic relations at Antalya forum

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 2:19 PM 1 min read
Ukraine and Somalia formally established diplomatic ties during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey on April 11, 2025. (Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha / X) 
Ukraine and Somalia formally established diplomatic ties on April 11 during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.

"I signed relevant protocol with Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar," Sybiha wrote on X.

"We appreciate Somalia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The move marks a significant expansion of Ukraine's diplomatic outreach in Africa, where Kyiv has sought to build new partnerships amid Russia's attempts to bolster its influence across the continent.

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, has voiced consistent support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. Ukraine, in turn, has extended humanitarian assistance to Somalia through its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, aimed at countering food insecurity in vulnerable regions.

The establishment of diplomatic relations reflects mutual interest in deeper cooperation as Ukraine works to broaden its global coalition in support of its resistance to Russian aggression.

Witkoff, Putin’s envoy Dmitriev meet in St. Petersburg
U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
