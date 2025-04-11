Ukraine, Somalia establish diplomatic relations at Antalya forum

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Somalia formally established diplomatic ties on April 11 during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.

"I signed relevant protocol with Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar," Sybiha wrote on X.

"We appreciate Somalia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The move marks a significant expansion of Ukraine's diplomatic outreach in Africa, where Kyiv has sought to build new partnerships amid Russia's attempts to bolster its influence across the continent.

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, has voiced consistent support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. Ukraine, in turn, has extended humanitarian assistance to Somalia through its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, aimed at countering food insecurity in vulnerable regions.

The establishment of diplomatic relations reflects mutual interest in deeper cooperation as Ukraine works to broaden its global coalition in support of its resistance to Russian aggression.