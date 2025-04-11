The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, United States, Russia, Steve Witkoff, Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin, St. Petersburg, Ceasefire
Witkoff, Putin's envoy Dmitriev meet in St. Petersburg

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 1:50 PM 2 min read
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025. (Allison Robbert / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev met with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg on April 11, Russian state media TASS reported.

Axios, citing its source, said Witkoff is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day. Putin is currently in St. Petersburg for a scheduled meeting on the development of the Russian Navy, according to the Kremlin.

Dmitriev, the Kyiv-born head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was appointed by Putin as special envoy for economic affairs to lead Moscow's outreach to the Trump administration.

The talks come as Trump's push for a ceasefire remains deadlocked. Russia has rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Washington and Kyiv in March and continues to violate the partial energy ceasefire that followed.

Trump, who initially avoided criticizing Putin, has since adopted more aggressive language, saying he was "pissed off" and "very angry" over Moscow's continued attacks on Ukraine and Putin's personal hostility toward President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite repeated threats of additional sanctions and tariffs, the U.S. has yet to implement new punitive measures against Moscow.

The April 11 meeting follows a second round of diplomatic talks in Istanbul between U.S. and Russian officials focused on embassy operations. The war in Ukraine was not reportedly discussed.

Putin and Witkoff have already met before. Their growing engagement underscores Moscow's interest in using Trump's mediation efforts to reshape its relationship with Washington — potentially trading peace concessions for economic incentives.

Russia asks US to lift sanctions on its largest airline
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov linked the potential resumption of direct air service between the U.S. and Russia to Washington’s decision on Aeroflot.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
