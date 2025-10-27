Hundreds of Russian troops inside Pokrovsk, military reports.

About 200 Russian personnel have penetrated inside the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 26.

The long-embattled Pokrovsk remains one of the most difficult areas of the front, with Russia stepping up offensive operations and concentrating large numbers of personnel around the city in an attempt to force a Ukrainian withdrawal.

By infiltrating Ukrainian positions in small infantry groups, Russia has accumulated around 200 troops within Pokrovsk, the General Staff reported. These personnel are engaging in small arms and drone clashes with Ukrainian troops in the city.

Ukraine's counter-sabotage measures are currently preventing Russian infiltrators from advancing and consolidating their positions in Pokrovsk, but combat in the city is "highly dynamic and intense," the military said.

Ukrainian forces are reportedly attempting to stabilize the situation via "comprehensive measures."

Russian soldiers have previously breached Pokrovsk on a smaller scale. In July, Russian troops entered the southwestern part of the city during Moscow's summer offensive, though the incursion was repelled by Ukrainian forces.

Since then, small Russian sabotage and infantry groups have attempted to breach the city via "total infiltration tactics," though Ukraine has reported repelling these attempts.

In October, video footage emerged of Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk killing several unarmed civilians. The murder took place near the railway line that runs through central Pokrovsk.

Less than a day after the video emerged, the 7th Corps of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces acknowledged the Russian penetration to the railway, saying a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group had breached Ukrainian lines.

Russia has suffered heavy losses in its assault on Pokrovsk. The General Staff reported 1,756 Russian personnel losses and 75 pieces of destroyed equipment in the past 10 days alone.