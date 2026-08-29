Ukraine says it downed more than 200 drones as rare days-long air raid alerts stretch into third morning

Near-continuous air raid alerts across large swaths of Ukraine stretched into a third consecutive day on Aug. 29, as Russia launched continued waves of attacks targeting the country.

Ukraine’s military said air defenses shot down or suppressed 233 Russian drones across northern, southern, eastern and central Ukraine overnight on Aug. 29, with Russian drones targeting Kyiv and surrounding areas into the morning.

Explosions could be heard in Kyiv between at around 9 a.m. and as of of 10:30 a.m. the air raid alert was still activated in the city.

Russia has massively increased its attacks on Ukraine — particularly its economic infrastructure, as shopping malls, warehouses, postal services, and ports come under regular fire. Over a 24-hour period on Aug. 27, Kyiv recorded 13 air raid alerts, setting a single-day record for the capital since the start of the invasion.

Continued air raid sirens do more than warn of incoming threats. When they sound, work, public services, transportation and daily life are disrupted as operations halt, people head to shelters and safety precautions are put in place.

The attacks are worsened by Moscow's increased use of jet-powered drones, which have proven difficult for Ukraine's air defense, as standard interceptor drones are simply not fast enough.

On Saturday morning, Kyiv's local authorities said that falling drone debris sparked fires at a two-story warehouse in the Holosiivskyi district and a ninth-floor apartment in the Sviatoshynskyi districts. No casualties were reported.

It was unclear whether Russia also launched missiles during the overnight attack on Aug. 29. Ukraine’s Air Force recently made the controversial decision to stop publishing the number and types of missiles launched against the country, as well as how many were intercepted.

Russia's attacks on warehouse and shopping centers has become a daily occurrence in recent days. A Russian attack on a shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih in the middle of the day on Aug. 21 killed least 16 people and injured 130 others, including 23 children. A similar attack destroyed a shopping and entertainment center in the outskirts of the city of Dnipro overnight on Aug. 25.

A man looks at a shopping center damaged by a Russian drone strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Aug. 22, 2026. (Ihor Kuznietsov / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

A Russian attack on a warehouse facility in the Bucha district in Kyiv Oblast on Aug. 28 killed several people, injured six others, after the strike causes a fire and repeated explosions. Videos circulated all day on social media showing repeated detonations.

The Bucha district attack prompted the closure of a section of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway, a major route connecting Kyiv with western Ukraine.

One of Ukraine’s largest vodka plants was destroyed beyond repair after Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 27. An Epicenter, a home improvement and hardware megastore, was targeted in an attack the same day in the city.

Russian strikes have destroyed 90% of Ukraine's modern storage facilities for various types of goods, Agricultural Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Aug. 28.