Kyiv Independent is now on WhatsApp

The Kyiv Independent has launched an official WhatsApp channel, where readers can follow the latest news and reporting from Ukraine.

The channel will cover major developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine, domestic politics, international support, and other events affecting the country. It will also feature selected field reports, investigations, analysis, and long-form stories from the Kyiv Independent’s newsroom.

As Ukraine receives less attention from international media while Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities intensify, the WhatsApp channel offers another way for the Kyiv Independent to bring verified news and on-the-ground reporting directly to readers around the world.

Subscribers will also receive a weekly recap of the most important developments in Ukraine.

Follow the Kyiv Independent on WhatsApp.

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