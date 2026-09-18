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As elections get underway, Russia closes Sochi polling stations over drone threat

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by Francis Farrell
As elections get underway, Russia closes Sochi polling stations over drone threat
Photo for illustrative purposes. A man fishes at the embankment of the Black Sea near the Old Sea Port on March 6, 2024 in Sochi, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Voting for Russia's State Duma elections in the Black Sea city of Sochi was put on hold on Sept. 18, with polling stations closed due to the threat of a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities said.

"Exhaustive security measures have been taken at polling stations in Sochi," said the city's mayor, Andrey Propushin.

"Members of election commissions, observers and voters, who are at the precincts, have been moved to shelters until the 'drone attack' threat is lifted."

Russia on Sept. 18 began its three-day elections for the 450-member State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's legislature, for the first time since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Russian voters will also go to the polls to cast their ballots for 11 regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.

Elections in Russia are tightly controlled by the regime but can help the Kremlin gauge the level of public support for the invasion of Ukraine, now ongoing for more than four and a half years.

The ruling United Russia party, backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is broadly expected to maintain control over the Russian legislature.

With the exponential expansion of Ukraine's "deep-strike" drone campaign over the past 12 months, Russian cities on the Black Sea coast, usually popular with tourists in the warmer months, have increasingly coming under fire.

Ukrainian drone attacks have been particularly frequent in the cities of Novorossiysk and Tuapse, host to important military and oil-export infrastructure.

According to the Financial Times, Putin himself cancelled a scheduled visit to Sochi for a meeting of Russia's Valdai Discussion Club after the city was targeted by a mass drone attack on Sept. 9.

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Russia begins 3-day legislative elections as Kremlin seeks to project support for war
RussiaUkraineSochiBlack SeaRussian electionsAttacks on Russia
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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