Kyiv records 13 air raid alerts in single day, most since full-scale invasion began, as explosions continue overnight

Kyiv recorded 13 air raid alerts over a 24-hour period on Aug. 27, setting a single-day record for the capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, officials reported. The alerts came amid an hours-long Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

In total, Kyiv spent 872 minutes — nearly 15 hours — under air raid alerts throughout the day, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry. The previous record appeared to be set on March 1, 2022, when Kyiv was placed under air raid alert 12 times in a single day.

Amid Russia's barrage of jet-powered drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles, at least four people were injured in the attacks, local officials said.

Air raid alerts continued shortly after midnight, with explosions again heard in Kyiv around 12:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 28, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. No information was immediately available on the impact of the latest attack.

"For regions closer to the frontline, even longer alerts are an everyday reality," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X. "But what Kyiv experienced on Aug. 27 shows another way Russia is using its weapons to disrupt civilian life: repeated drone launches keeping a city of millions under threat throughout the day."

The ministry said sirens sounded throughout the day as Russia launched drones toward Kyiv in small groups, disrupting work, public services, transport, and daily life.

Damage was reported at two schools in the Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, with a fire also reported near the Valerii Lobanovskyi Stadium in the city center. A drone also fell on a main road in the Holosiivskyi district in the southern part of the city center, and into the evening, a four-story residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Kyiv’s defenses have been strained by a shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, which Ukraine relies on to defend against Russian ballistic attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month that Ukraine had run out of interceptors during one major strike on the capital, repeating calls for faster deliveries from allies.