At least 37 killed after Russian drone strike triggers major explosion near Kyiv.

At least 37 people were killed and 42 injured, including four children, in a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast that triggered detonations and a large fire at a storage facility on Aug. 28, local authorities said.

At around 8:10 p.m. local time on Aug. 28, a Russian drone hit a facility in the village of Myla, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) west of Kyiv along the Kyiv-Chop highway. The attack sparked a large fire, followed by ammunition detonations, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community, which includes the village of Myla, was killed in the attack, Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko said, adding that he was among the first responders to reach the scene.

Tkachenko said at 11:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 29 that the casualty toll could still increase.

0:00 / 1× Rescuers and firefighters clear the aftermath of ammunition detonations in Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on Aug. 28, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

As of the morning of Aug. 29, emergency services continued to extinguish fires, clear debris and conduct search-and-rescue operations. More than 300 Ukrainian emergency service workers were involved in the response to the aftermath of the Russian strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

At least 50 residential buildings were damaged in the attack and subsequent detonations. Along with residential buildings, a care facility for elderly people and people with disabilities was also damaged, according to local authorities.

Three hundred and eighty-one people, including 59 children, were evacuated from the site following the attack, Tkachenko said.

Tkachenko added that Aug. 30 has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv Oblast for the victims of the Aug. 28 Russian attack.

Zelensky said he had received a briefing from Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi on the incident and stressed that those "who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions."

"There are regulations: ammunition cannot be stored near houses or other residential buildings. There will certainly be appropriate conclusions," Zelensky said.

The president added that Ukraine's National Police and Security Service (SBU) are conducting a pretrial investigation, while criminal proceedings have been opened over alleged official negligence.

Prime Minister Koretskyi also called for those responsible for the incident to be held accountable, urging a swift investigation and "severe punishment" for those at fault.

"On the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes is criminal negligence," Koretskyi said in a statement posted on Telegram. "And all those responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations do not happen again."

Ukrainian law strictly prohibits military or industrial ammunition storage facilities from being located within cities or near civilian residential areas. A Russian attack on the village of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast on July 6 highlighted apparent violations of these rules.

The Vyshneve attack triggered detonations at an ammunition storage facility belonging to a company within the state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, killing eight people and injuring 29 others.

Zelensky said on July 11 that two Ukroboronprom officials had approved the storage facility's location in violation of the law and would be held accountable.

On July 12, the state-owned company announced that it had dismissed two managers, along with several other officials whose actions or inaction may have contributed to the deadly incident. The statement did not name the officials.



