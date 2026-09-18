Lviv mayor says suspected bug found in his car

An suspected listening device was found in the car of Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, he said on Sept. 18.

If confirmed, it would be the second listening device found by Sadovyi, after the previous one was discovered last year.

According to the mayor, an object resembling a listening device was discovered after his car's battery began draining over the past month and a strange knocking sound started coming from the vehicle.

Sadovyi said he doesn't know who may have installed the device. He added that if it was legally placed by law enforcement with a court order and is needed for an investigation, they "should simply take it."

"If it's all legal, please put it back. But if you do, make sure the battery doesn't die, because the car needs to be in working order," Sadovyi said in a video, showing what appeared to be a listening device.

Law enforcement agencies have not commented on the reports.

Andrii Sadovyi, 58, has served as mayor of the western city of Lviv since 2006 and has been elected to the position four times.

Last September, Sadovyi said a bug had been found inside one of the phones on his office desk in his office. He said several top Ukrainian officials and foreign guests had visited his office by the time the device may have been installed.

The case was investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), but no results have been publicly disclosed.