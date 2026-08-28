Zelensky calls for Ukraine to launch 1,000 drones at Russia daily

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Ukraine to increase the frequency of its long-range drone strikes against Russia on Aug. 28, setting a goal of launching 1,000 drones a day.

Zelensky said in his daily evening address that Ukraine currently launches more than 300 long-range drones on average each day, but needs to significantly increase that number as Russia intensifies its aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.

"The main priority is to strengthen our defense against jet-powered Shaheds and to step up the frequency of our deep strikes against Russia," Zelensky said. "The task is a thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia every day. Right now, the average is over 300 of our long-range strikes, there must be more. We have a very specific goal, and we will achieve it."

Zelensky's comments came as Ukrainian forces have stepped up attacks on Russian energy and military infrastructure.

He also pointed to growing pressure on Russia's fuel and export sectors, saying Moscow was already experiencing economic consequences from the war.

"They (Russia) already have less gasoline, fewer exports, and fewer logistics," Zelensky said. "For the first time in its history, Russia is importing gasoline and is in fact using budget funds to support its oil companies."

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil infrastructure as part of its long-range strike campaign. Ukrainian forces launched a strike on Aug. 28 targeting one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region. Ukrainian officials also said a Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber was damaged at Engels air base in the Saratov region.

The General Staff confirmed the target of the attack on Yaroslavl was the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, one of Russia's largest oil-processing facilities.

On Aug. 26, Ukrainian forces struck production facilities at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez oil refinery, also known as NORSI, in Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. Ukraine's General Staff said the strike hit its target and caused a fire.

The overnight attack damaged several processing units, inter-unit infrastructure, and other plant facilities. The refinery subsequently halted crude oil processing.

Zelensky said Ukraine would continue expanding its long-range strikes if Russia refused to negotiate an end to the war.

"There will be even more such losses for them if Russia does not want to talk rationally about ending this war," he said.