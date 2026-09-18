Deadly strike on industrial zone in Zhytomyr as Russian attacks kill 6, injure 34 over past day

Two people were killed and another two injured in an overnight Russian attack on an industrial zone in Ukraine's western Zhytomyr Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 18.

The strike occurred on the evening of Sept. 17 near the city of Korosten, oblast governor Vitaliy Buchenko said on Telegram.

Throughout Russia's full-scale war, Zhytomyr Oblast has been one of the safer regions of Ukraine, but with the new threat jet-powered drones used across the country, and warehouses frequently in Russia's crosshairs, more Ukrainian regions are coming under fire further from the front line.

According to the State Emergency Service, first responders were able to take shelter as the air raid alert sounded, signalling a potential Russian double-tap attack.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, a total of 93 strike drones — 46 of which were jet-powered — as well as cheap Banderol and Dan-T cruise missiles were launched overnight.

Sixty-nine of the drones and three missiles were downed or jammed by Ukrainian air defense, with strikes recorded at 13 locations, the Air Force said.

Across the country, a total of at least six people were killed and another 34 were injured in Russian attacks.

One person was killed and nine injured in total as daily Russian attacks on Ukrainian-controlled Kherson Oblast continued, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In the latest Russian strike targeting Ukraine's railway network, a regional train in Kharkiv was struck, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring seven more, according to local authorities.

One person was killed and six more injured in attacks on Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported, with the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk coming under fire.

In Sumy Oblast, a 17-year-old boy was killed after stepping on a piece of unidentified explosive ordnance, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Five people, including three children, were injured by a Russian drone attack near the city of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast, regional Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported two civilians injured in Russian attacks on the city of Dnipro.

Local authorities reported three people injured in Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight, though no further specifics were given.