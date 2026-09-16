Zelensky's sanctioned former press secretary barred from entering European Parliament

President Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, was barred from entering the European Parliament when she was set to speak on Sept. 16 after being sanctioned by the leader days earlier, she said.

"On the day of my speech, I was barred from entering the European Parliament. I directly attribute this to Zelensky's sanctions. But the speech will go ahead anyway," Mendel said in a post to X.

While Mendel was denied entry into the building, she still gave her speech to the European Parliament virtually.

Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mendel, a vocal critic of his who has echoed Russian propaganda on Sept. 13.

Mendel's sanctions strip her of state awards, bar moving capital out of Ukraine, and freeze her assets, among other restrictions.

Later the same day, she slammed the decision to sanction her, saying that the move will not change her position.

"Sanctions against Ukrainian citizens are unconstitutional, just like many of Zelensky's other decisions. Volodymyr Zelensky uses them against anyone who advocates for peace in Ukraine. I knew that 'high treason' charges were being prepared over my interview with Tucker Carlson," Mendel said.

Mendel spoke to U.S. far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson in May, where she criticized Zelensky. She described Zelensky as "a dictator" and "the greatest obstacle to peace" in Ukraine.

The former secretary was also invited to speak at a Sept. 16 sideline event at the invitation of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), she said on Sept. 8.

Members of the party have previously criticized military support for Ukraine and financial support for Ukrainian refugees.

Mendel faced backlash online for her choice to participate in the event.

"(Y)ou agreed to speak about 'peace' at an AfD-organized event, a party that opposes military aid to Ukraine while Russia is waging the war. Am I right?" Ukrainian brand Saint Javelin wrote, replying to Mendel on X.