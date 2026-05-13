Ukraine sanctions 66 Russian companies, individuals linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a presidential decree on May 12 imposing sanctions against 32 Russian companies and 34 nationals involved in supplying materials in support of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The measures, enacted through decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, target individuals and entities that supply materials used in various ballistic and surface-to-air missile systems, as well as gunpowder, rocket fuel, and components for munitions, the Presidential Office said.

Russian companies that produce electronic intelligence systems were also targeted.

"Sanctioning such companies significantly complicates their international commercial activity, access to technology, financing, and global supply chains. Each sanctions decision means fewer opportunities for producing Russian missiles and drones used by the enemy against Ukraine," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the presidential sanctions commissioner, said in statement.

The new additions to Ukraine's sanctions lists include those "attempted to facilitate the removal of U.S. sanctions on Russia and to soften the position of the European Union," a statement from the Presidential Office read.

In a separate presidential decree, Zelensky also extended sanctions that were set to expire against 13 individuals and 21 legal entities, who had sanctions previously imposed again in 2023.

Ukraine will share the sanctions lists with international partners to push for coordinated measures abroad, the president said.

Earlier in the day, the EU, Canada, and the U.K. unveiled new sanctions listings on May 12 against individuals and entities involved in Russia's illegal abduction and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, some of whom were identified in the Kyiv Independent documentary, The War They Play.

The listings were announced to coincide with a meeting of ministers from almost 60 countries in Brussels, dedicated to the return of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children, which Russia abducted since it launched its 2022 full-scale invasion.