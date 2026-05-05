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UK sanctions Russian individuals, entities responsible for exploiting migrants in its war effort

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by Kate Tsurkan
UK sanctions Russian individuals, entities responsible for exploiting migrants in its war effort
Photo for illustrative purposes. Detail of the hands of Russia-recruited soldier from Sierra Leone in the prisoner of war detention center on Aug. 28, 2025 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Diana Deliurman/Frontliner/Getty Images)

The U.K. announced on May 5 that it had imposed new sanctions on 35 individuals and entities for their involvement in migrant exploitation and human trafficking to serve Russia's war effort.

"The practice of exploiting vulnerable people to prop up Russia’s failing and illegal war in Ukraine is barbaric," U.K. Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said.

"These sanctions expose and disrupt the operations of those trafficking migrants as cannon fodder and feeding Putin’s drone factories with illicit components to target innocent civilians and vital infrastructure."

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has not only launched active recruitment campaigns in some of Russia’s poorest regions but has also intensified efforts to enlist foreign nationals to join its war effort.

On April 28, the HUR, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, warned that Russia is preparing to recruit nearly 19,000 more foreigners into its armed forces by the end of 2026.

Ukraine has already identified more than 27,000 foreigners serving in the Russian military, many of whom lack proper training and are essentially deployed as cannon fodder on the front lines.

Among those included in the latest U.K. sanctions lists are three Kremlin-linked individuals involved in the recruitment of individuals to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.

Russia has also intensified its recruitment of economically vulnerable migrant workers since 2022, including through programs like Alabuga Start, which the U.K. cited in its latest sanctions announcement.

The initiative promises migrants a better life, but instead places them in harsh working conditions, manufacturing weapons for Russia's war effort.

"The U.K. remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine and will continue to use the full force of its sanctions powers to disrupt Russia’s hybrid threats and squeeze the Kremlin’s war machine," the U.K. Foreign Ministry's press release reads.

"These measures underline our determination to hold Russia and its enablers to account, defend European security, and support Ukraine’s fight for freedom."

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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